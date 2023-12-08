Lalduhoma takes oath as Mizoram CM

Guwahati, Dec 8: After claiming a landslide victory in the state assembly elections, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) leader Lalduhoma took oath as the new chief minister of Mizoram on Friday.

The oath of the new chief minister was administered by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhawan in the presence of outgoing chief minister Zoramthanga, all Mizo National Front (MNF) MLAs, former chief minister Lal Thanhawla.

During the ceremony, 11 other ZPM leaders were also sworn in as cabinet ministers of the state.

The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), an alliance of six regional parties, won the Mizoram Assembly Elections, securing a majority of seats on Monday.

Meanwhile, Lalduhoma’s Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated him on assuming the office.

“Heartiest congratulations to Pu Lalduhoma on assuming office as the Chief Minister of Mizoram. Wishing you a successful stint in advancing the state's development and looking forward to working with you to build a prosperous & harmonious North East.,” CM Sarma posted on X.