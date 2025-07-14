Lalduhoma briefs PM on fallout of anti-junta clashes in Myanmar affecting Mizoram

Aizawl, July 14: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, on Monday, discussed the recent armed conflict between anti-junta groups in neighbouring Myanmar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official statement said.

Lalduhoma, who is now in Delhi, called on the Prime Minister and talked about the impact of the armed conflict on Mizoram, the statement said.

The statement said that Lalduhoma also discussed with the Prime Minister other issues, including Thenzawl peace city project, improvement of the national highway between Aizawl and Thenzawl in Serchhip district and the ongoing piped gas connection.

Lalduhoma informed the Prime Minister that the Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited (IGGL) is currently executing a Rs 9,265 crore project to provide piped gas connection to Aizawl's residents, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also requested Modi to inaugurate the new Bairabi-Sairang railway line and Sairang railway station. The Prime Minister agreed to inaugurate them at the spot at the earliest convenient, the statement added.

The recent gunfights over control of areas between two organisations in Chin state forced more than 4,000 people from Myanmar border villages to flee and enter Mizoram, which already gave shelter to over 32,000 refugees since 2021 when the military seized control of the government, officials said.

The two ethnic groups engaged in conflict are the Chin National Defence Force (CNDF) and the Chinland Defence Force (CDF).

The Myanmarese nationals had begun entering Zokhawthar area of the northeastern state's Champhai district since July 3.

However, the majority of them have started returning to their villages in Myanmar since Saturday, as the CNDF had withdrawn from Khawmawi and Rih Khawdar villages a day ago, officials said.

Only a few, who have been sheltered by their relatives, stay back at Zokhawthar and other villages in Champhai district, they said.

Most of the migrants were from Khawmawi village, which is separated by the Tiau river from Zokhawthar.

- PTI