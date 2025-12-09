Lai Council Polls: MNF leads with 4 wins; Congress, BJP pick early wins

Aizawl, Dec 9: Mizoram's main opposition, the Mizo National Front (MNF) is leading in the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls as counting of votes was underway on Tuesday.

The MNF has won four of the 20 seats it contested, and Congress bagged two of the 14 seats in which it fought the polls.

The ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) fielded candidates in all 25 seats, but has so far managed to win one, while the BJP has secured one of the 10 seats it contested, officials told the press.

The counting of votes is taking place in Lawngtlai, with no untoward incident reported so far.

The elections held on December 3 recorded a voter turnout of nearly 84%. A total of 80 candidates, including 11 Independents, were in the fray.

In the last LADC polls of 2020, the then ruling MNF won 20 seats, while the BJP and Congress bagged one each, and three Independent candidates were also elected.

The term of the present council will expire on December 18. The LADC was created in 1972 under the Sixth Schedule for the Lai tribal people. It has 25 elected members and four nominated members.

