Lai Autonomous District Council crisis deepens as floor test for ZPM’s V Zirsanga deferred

AIZAWL, March 19: The crisis at the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) has deepened after the much-anticipated floor test for the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) leader and chief executive member (CEM) V Zirsanga was deferred on Tuesday.

The postponement followed the sudden resignation of council chairman VL Hmuaka and deputy chairman H Lalmuansanga before the start of the session at 10.30 am.

The duo submitted their resignation letters to the council's legislative secretary, who will forward them to Mizoram Governor Gen VK Singh (retd) and the Secretary of the State's District Council and Minority Affairs (DC&MA). Their departure effectively stalled the scheduled confidence motion.

Adding to the chaos, one of the newly inducted executive members, BN Thangpuia, who took oath on Monday, also resigned on Tuesday. He was given charge of the Art and Culture, Public Health Engineering (PHE), Industries, and Cooperation departments.

Sources said he was dissatisfied with the portfolios assigned to him.

Attempts by senior ZPM leader Dr Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah to persuade Thangpuia to reconsider his decision failed, though Thangpuia has reportedly not withdrawn his support to the ZPM camp, which still claims the backing of 13 MACs in the 25-member council.

It may be recalled that the Mizoram Government, through a DC&MA notification issued on February 24, appointed Zirsanga as the CEM, with the condition that he prove his majority within 30 days.

The ZPM-led executive committee had taken shape after defections toppled the coalition Government of the Mizo National Front (MNF) and Congress, previously headed by the lone Congress MDC C Lalmuanthanga.

The defections included MNF members V Zirsanga and Lallawmsanga Apetow, along with the BJP's lone MDC T Zakunga, who joined forces with the ZPM.

Zirsanga's return to power is not without controversy.

He was forced to step down in March last year after being convicted in a corruption case and sentenced to four years in prison, along with imposition of a fine of Rs 4 lakh by a special court in Aizawl. Nevertheless, he was re-elected as the leader of the ZPM legislature party and took oath once again as the CEM on February 27.