Labourer from Bengal killed, 4 injured in suspected IED blast in Manipur

Imphal, May 30: A labourer from West Bengal died and four others were injured after unidentified miscreants triggered a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at a community hall in Manipur's Thoubal district in the early hours of Monday, police said.

The labourers, all hailing from West Bengal, were asleep when the explosion took place at Khongjom area, they said.

"Pankaj Mahato (21) from Khariatabad succumbed to his injuries at the Thoubal district hospital. All the four were engaged in the construction of a water tank at the community hall," a police officer said.

The injured, undergoing treatment in hospital, have been identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Apoorva Mondal (25) and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

Further investigation is underway, police said.