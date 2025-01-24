Kurseong MLA and Bimal Gurung Oppose Darjeeling Hills Land Ownership Policy

Gangtok, Jan 24: Kurseong MLA BP Bajgain and Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) leader Bimal Gurung have voiced strong opposition to the Bengal government's proposed land ownership policy in the Darjeeling Hills, calling it inadequate and potentially exploitative.

MLA Bajgain criticised the government's decision to grant only five decimals (approximately three kathas) of land ownership to each resident, leaving the future of other lands, such as orchards and farms, uncertain. “Five decimal land ownership and the rest not being ours is a concerning declaration. Slowly, these lands will fall into the hands of big landowners,” he warned.

Bajgain also raised concerns about the demographic implications of the policy, accusing the Bengal government of facilitating outsider infiltration into the hills. Drawing parallels to Tibet, he cautioned that the local population could become a minority. “People are not interested in such restricted land ownership, but local leaders are pushing them to accept it,” he stated.

GJM leader Bimal Gurung echoed these sentiments, accusing the government of disregarding public opposition. “They are surveying all lands, but on paper, they are only mentioning five decimals. We in the opposition have strongly opposed this move,” Gurung said. He called for transparency and a more equitable approach to land distribution.

The proposed policy has sparked widespread concern among hill residents, with fears that it could lead to resource exploitation and displacement of the local population. Opposition leaders and community members are urging the government to reconsider the policy and address the apprehensions of the people before implementing the scheme.