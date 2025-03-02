Kuki-Zo groups protest at Jantar Mantar, demand separate union territory for Kuki areas

Guwahati, March 2: The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO) and the Kuki-Zo Women’s Forum, Delhi and NCR, staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, demanding the creation of a separate Union Territory with a legislature for Kuki-dominated areas in Manipur.

Scores of Kuki-Zo community members gathered at the demonstration site, holding placards and raising slogans asserting that they could not return to Manipur unless a resolution to the ongoing crisis was found. The protesters criticized the resignation of Manipur’s former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, calling it a "smokescreen" and blaming him for the prevailing unrest in the state.

In a statement issued at the protest, the groups reiterated their call for a political solution to address the “historical injustices” faced by the Kuki-Zo community. The statement, which will also be submitted as a charter of demands to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, highlighted the community’s longstanding grievances of marginalization and systemic exclusion from mainstream governance in Manipur.

"The present administrative machinery in Manipur has utterly failed to protect our lives and address our grievances, aspirations, and rights," the statement read. The groups asserted that the only viable solution was the formation of a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people.

The protesters urged the central government to form a dedicated committee to draft a roadmap for the establishment of a separate administration that safeguards their land rights, cultural heritage, and linguistic identity. They emphasized that such a move would allow them to preserve their distinct traditions without external suppression.

Additionally, the demonstrators demanded an assurance that village volunteers from the community would not be arrested, stating that they would not surrender their arms unless the central government guaranteed their security against attacks.

The protest marks yet another instance of the Kuki-Zo community pressing for administrative separation from Manipur, as tensions between different ethnic groups in the state remain high. The groups vowed to continue their advocacy until their demands were met.