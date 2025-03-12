Kuki-Zo Council's indefinite shutdown continues, over 300 vehicles stranded on NH-2

Imphal, Mar 12: Over 300 vehicles, including passenger and mini buses, and oil tankers, are stranded in Senapati district due to the indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC).

According to the Senapati Police, 304 loaded trucks, 13 oil tankers, four buses, three mini buses, and four pick-up trucks are stranded between Hengbung and Tumuyon Khullen along the Imphal- Mao sector of the National Highway 2.

Most vehicles have been stranded since March 8 when violence erupted, the police sources stated.

Highlighting their predicament, the stranded drivers stated that access to toilet facilities has been an inconvenience due to the large number of vehicles.

They appealed to the authorities to expedite the movement of trucks, as some are carrying perishable commodities such as onions, pulses, rice, and potatoes.

On Sunday, the Senapati District Truck Owners' Association, Senapati District Truck Drivers' Union, and the Manipur Drivers' Association, in collaboration with Senapati Police and personnel from the Tumuyon Khullen Police Outpost, distributed water among the stranded drivers and their assistants between Hengbung and Tumuyon Khullen.

The KZC's indefinite shutdown has commenced from the midnight of March 8.

The KZC demands the revocation of the 'free movement' directive and a judicial inquiry into the March 8 incident in Kangpokpi district, which resulted in one fatality and 43 injuries.

The shutdown has disrupted normal life, particularly in Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, for the second consecutive day.

Numerous women demonstrators took to the streets to enforce the shutdown, resulting in the closure of all commercial establishments, educational institutions, and private offices.

Manipur has experienced unabated trouble since the May 3, 2023 incident, when a students' rally in Churachandpur district turned violent, leading to widespread vio- lence across the State. These violent acts have resulted in the loss of over 250 lives and the displacement of more than 50,000 people in the State so far.





By

Correspondent





