Kuki-Zo council demands separate administration, seeks dialogue with Centre

Guwahati, Jan 18: In a significant move towards addressing the ongoing ethnic tensions in Manipur, a four-member delegation from the Kuki-Zo community met with central government representatives to push for a separate administration and initiate a political dialogue.

The meeting took place on Friday, with the delegation led by Henlianthang Thanglet, chairman of the Kuki-Zo Council, presenting their demands to a team led by interlocutor AK Mishra.

"We placed our demand for a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people of Manipur and the initiation of a political dialogue," stated Ginza Vualzong, spokesperson for the Kuki-Zo Council.

The community has been advocating for the creation of a Union Territory with a legislature under Article 239(A) of the Constitution to cater to the needs of the Kuki-Zo people residing in the hill areas of Manipur.

The council has also called for strict adherence to the buffer zones by the Meitei community to prevent further confrontations.

This dialogue comes shortly after the council met with newly-appointed Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in Churachandpur, seeking his assistance in restoring peace and resolving the issues plaguing the community.

Governor Bhalla assured the delegation of his support in maintaining peace and finding a viable solution.

The meeting with the Centre follows a failed attempt in October 2024, when the central government invited MLAs from both the Kuki and Meitei communities to Delhi for a joint discussion.

However, the Kuki-Zo MLAs refused to sit with their Meitei counterparts, leading to separate meetings with the Centre's representatives.

The Meitei organisations have opposed the Kuki-Zo community's demand for a separate administration and have also called for the abrogation of Suspension of Operation agreements with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups.

Since May 2023, more than 260 people have been killed, and thousands have been displaced due to ethnic violence between the Meitei community in the Imphal valley and the Kuki-Zo tribals in the surrounding hills.

The unrest was sparked by a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts, protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Despite efforts by the BJP-led Centre to bring both communities to the negotiation table, peace remains elusive in the strife-torn state.