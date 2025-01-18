Kuki-Zo council calls for ban on Meitei script in Moreh schools; COCOMI deplores move

Imphal, Jan. 18: A prominent Kuki-Zo organisation has called for a ban on the Meitei Mayek Script subject in both government and private schools in Moreh town, effective from the upcoming academic year (2025-2026).

In a notification, the education department of the Hill Tribal Council (HTC) in Tengoupal District, Manipur, directed that the Manipuri/Meitei Mayek subject be removed from school syllabi in the region.

HTC President Kaikholal Haokip, speaking to The Assam Tribune, stated that the decision aimed to ensure students are taught "useful and productive subjects", while considering the sentiments and culture of the indigenous Kuki-Zo people amidst the ongoing "political" conflict.

The notification recommended that students opt for alternative subjects such as Hindi, English, Mizo, Thadou, Hmar, Zou, Maring, Anal, Vaiphei, Paite, Gangte, or any other Modern Indian Languages (MIL) subjects instead.

In a statement, the council also criticised the state government for its handling of the Manipur situation and stated that many grievances remained unaddressed.

He expressed concern for the safety of students, noting that obtaining official documents, such as mark sheets, had become a dangerous task due to threats directed at them.

He further mentioned that most government offices in Tengoupal had been shut, with the state government’s presence in Moreh “almost nonexistent”, except for a few offices, such as the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) offices.

“With the help of central security forces and local civil society organisations, we are working hard to keep things in order,” he said.

Haokip also noted that the political crisis in neighbouring Myanmar, with which Manipur shares a 398-kilometer border, has worsened the challenges in Moreh.

Meanwhile, in response to the HTC's directive, Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), condemned the move, calling it “detrimental to future generations.”

He said, “Manipuri is the common language of the state, and it’s crucial in fostering communication and unity among the various ethnic groups in Manipur, each with their distinct dialects.”

Athouba warned that HTC's actions could isolate communities and undermine the unity in diversity that Manipur stands for.

He urged the state government to take immediate legal action against those advocating for such divisive measures to preserve the state's harmony and ensure the younger generation could embrace a shared identity.