Kuki-Zo body lifts economic blockade on NH-2 after CRPF deployment assurance

Imphal, Jan. 6: The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kangpokpi-based Kuki-Zo body, has temporarily withdrawn the indefinite economic blockade along NH-2 on Sunday.

According to a press release issued by CoTU, the decision to withdraw the blockade was taken "as per the understanding with the concerned authorities for successful deployment of 112 CRPF battalion at the fringe areas," especially at Saibol in Kangpokpi district bordering Imphal East district.

"However, while appreciating the concerned authorities for deployment of 112 CRPF battalion at the fringe areas dominated by the Kuki-Zo community, the CoTU would be forced to resort to a more stringent mode of agitation until and unless the remaining CAPF (Central Armed Police Force) deployed from the valley is withdrawn from the said region/areas within 48 hours from the time of withdrawal of the indefinite economic blockade and 24 hours total shutdown," the press communique added.

On Saturday, the Naga People's Organisation (NPO), a Senapati-based organisation, had appealed to CoTU to refrain from imposing sudden and prolonged blockades on the movement of vehicles transporting goods and passengers along the NH-2.

Stating that it does not object to the right to protest against the State and Central governments' inaction, NPO, in a press release, said that the measures adopted by CoTU must not destabilise the well-being of the Nagas in Senapati district.

Urging CoTU to protect the rights and safety of the Naga community and allow incessant flow of traffic on NH 2, the NPO observed that "frequent and sudden blockades and shutdowns imposed by CoTU have caused significant commotion and hardships to the Nagas of Senapati district".

The COTU had imposed the indefinite economic blockade on NH-2, connecting the Meitei-dominated Valley with the hills, on Friday with a demand for the withdrawal of paramilitary forces from Saibol, which were rushed in from Imphal recently.

Tensions flared in Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district after protesters stormed a police station on Friday evening. Kangpokpi SP M Prabhakar was injured in the incident.

