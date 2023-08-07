Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to Manipur's BJP govt

Imphal, Aug 7: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s ally Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has withdrawn its support to Chief Minister N Bren Singh led BJP government in Manipur.

“After careful consideration of the current conflagration,the continue support for the incumbent government of Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh is no longer fructuous," says KPA's President Tonmang Haokip n a letter addressed to Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey which was made available to media via email last evening,

“Accordingly, the support of the KPA to the Government of Manipur is hereby withdrawn and can be considered null and void.” the letter without signature said.

KPA which won both the seats, Saikul in Kangpokpi district & Singhat in Churachandpur district it had contested in the last assembly elections in Manipur in 2022, had been extending unconditional support to the BJP since the initial stage of the formation of the government in Manipur.

In the last assembly election ruling BJP won an absolute majority after winning 32 seats in the 60 member Assembly while NPP, an ally of the previous government became the second largest party by securing 7 seats.

The NPF, also a previous ally of the BJP government and opposition Congress, secured 5 seats each.Three independents also won.The JD(U) also won 6 seats in the last assembly. But 5 out 6 MLAs merged with BJP in September last year.