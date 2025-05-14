Kuki outfit warns Meiteis against entering villages ahead of Shirui Fest in Ukhrul

Imphal, May 14: With the four-day Shirui Festival set to begin in Manipur’s Ukhrul district from May 20, the Kuki Zo Village Volunteer – Eastern Zone, an armed group, has issued a warning barring members of the Meitei community from “entering or crossing” through Kuki-inhabited areas.

In a statement issued ahead of the festival which is scheduled to be held in the Tangkhul Naga-dominated hill district, the group extended greetings to the Tangkhul and Naga communities but declared that no Meitei individual would be allowed to access Kuki territories, citing the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

“We resolutely prohibit any individual from the Meitei community from entering or accessing our villages or territories,” the group said, urging Meiteis to avoid crossing through Kuki areas.





The statement issued by Kuki Zo Village Volunteer – Eastern Zone.

“Just as we continue to uphold and respect the boundaries and integrity of their territories, we expect the same in return,” the statement added.

The warning comes in the wake of the Manipur government’s decision to operate state transport buses between Imphal and Ukhrul for the festival. The route includes areas such as Litan village, which fall within Kuki-dominated regions.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police DGP Rajiv Singh recently visited Ukhrul to review security and logistical preparations for the festival, which celebrates the blooming of the Shirui (Siroi) Lily, the state flower of Manipur, found in the Ukhrul hills.

Reacting to the warning, prominent Tangkhul Naga social worker Asang Kashar condemned the statement, calling it “a direct challenge to every citizen of Manipur” and a clear indication that the group is against peace.

Kashar also questioned the Centre’s silence on the issue, asking why no action has been taken in response to such provocative directives.

As the festival draws near, the warning has sparked fresh concerns over mobility, security, and the fragile communal relations in the strife-hit northeastern state.