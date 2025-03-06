Kuki group rejects Free Movement, insists on separate governance before talks

Imphal, March 6: The Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone have issued a stern warning against any attempts to enter Kuki areas without addressing their longstanding demand for a Union Territory with a legislature.

The village volunteers have categorically stated that there will be no free movement in Kuki territories until justice is served and their demand for a separate governing structure is met.

“We urge all concerned authorities to take note of the deep-rooted grievances and legitimate demands of the Kuki-Zo people. Until a just and lasting solutions reached, we will not allow those who have persecuted us to move freely in our territories..." read a statement issued by the Village Volunteers, on March 5.

The declaration follows the announcement by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a valley-based civil organisation, of its plan to march toward the hill districts on March 8.

Additionally, denouncing the alleged injustices, inhumane atrocities, and systematic oppression faced by the Kuki people, the group asserted that such sufferings cannot be dismissed under the guise of peace marches.

"Our demand for a Separate Administration is not just a political aspiration—it is a necessity for our survival, security, and dignity," the statement read.

The Village Volunteers also warned that any individual or organisation attempting reconciliation with perpetrators before the establishment of a Separate Administration “would face severe consequences”.

Calling upon the international community and human rights organisations, the group highlighted decades of marginalisation and insisted that any attempt to downplay their struggle would not be tolerated.

"No Free Movement before Separate Administration! Justice and Security for the Kuki People!" they reiterated.

Earlier, after chairing a high-level meeting on Saturday in New Delhi on March 1, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had instructed security forces to ensure the free movement of people across all routes in the state from March 8.



























