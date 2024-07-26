KSO urges NCST to transfer Manipur students to Assam and Meghalaya

Guwahati, July 26: In a formal submission to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), the Kuki Student’s Organisation General Headquarters (KSOGHQ) has requested the transfer of displaced Kuki students from Manipur University to North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Meghalaya and Assam University in Silchar, Assam, in accordance with the Supreme Court of India's order.

According to reports, the KSOGHQ has highlighted that hundreds of students have been unable to continue their education due to administrative delays.

In its letter to the NCST, the KSOGHQ stated, "Despite the Supreme Court's order issued eight months ago, there has been no compliance with the transfer requests, even after repeated follow-ups and applications from concerned students. Many scholars are unable to continue their Ph.D. research online due to complications in obtaining migration certificates from Manipur University. This delay in administrative action has severely affected 284 students who are anxiously waiting for the opportunity to resume their studies."

As per reports, KSOGHQ highlighted hundreds of students who have been unable to pursue their education due to administrative delays.

“Despite the Supreme Court’s order eight months ago, there has been no compliance with the transfer requests, despite repeated follow-ups and applications submitted by concerned students. Several scholars are unable to continue their Ph.D. research online due to issues such as the retirement of their supervisors and complications with migration certificates obtained from Manipur University. This delay in administrative proceedings has severely impacted 284 students eagerly awaiting the opportunity to pursue their studies,” said the KSOGHQ in its letter to NCST.