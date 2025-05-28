Korea makes first inroads into Nagaland with landmark CSR-Economic summit

Kohima, May 28: In a landmark effort to deepen economic and developmental collaboration, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea and KOTRA, India-Korea Business Cooperation Center New Delhi, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Nagaland, successfully organised the first-ever 2025 Korea-India Joint CSR-Economic Cooperation Seminar in Kohima on Tuesday.

The objective was to initiate dialogue with the Government of Nagaland on potential opportunities and shared development goals.

Held at Hotel de Oriental Grand, the seminar brought together a high-level Korean delegation, led by Mr. Sang Woo Lim, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Korean Embassy, New Delhi and senior officials from KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) and other Korean government-related organisations collectively known as Team Korea.

In his opening remarks, Mr. Lim emphasised Korea’s commitment to enhancing ties with India’s Northeast region and underlined Nagaland’s potential as an emerging destination for Korean investment and cooperation. Mr. Lim said, “This is Team Korea’s first step into Nagaland, and we hope it leads to many more opportunities for collaboration and friendship.

Hokhuli Sema, Chairman of CII Nagaland and CEO of Faith Hospital, delivered a congratulatory message highlighting the potentials for Korean Nagaland partnership, while Hekani Jakhalu, Advisor for Industry & Commerce, Government of Nagaland, offered a special address highlighting the state’s readiness to welcome global partnerships.

The event included two focused presentations: Jeongseon Lee, Executive Director of the India-Korea Business Cooperation Center (KOTRA New Delhi), showcased Korea as a strategic economic partner; and Mr. P. Tokugha Sema, Director of Industry and Commerce, Government of Nagaland, outlined promising sectors for investment in the state.

A key feature of the seminar was a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) donation ceremony, where Team Korea, a coalition of prominent Korean organisations Embassy of the Republic of Korea, KOTRA, Korea Institute for International Economic Policy (KIEP), Korea International Trade Association (KITA ) , Korean Small & Medium Enterprises Association in India (KOSMA), Korea SMEs & Startups Agency (KOSME), Chungcheongnam-do Economy Promotion Agency (CEPA), and Korea Intellectual Property Protection Agency (Koipa) contributed essential medical products- portable blood pressure meter from SD Biosensor and Blood Glucose Meter by i-Sens to local NGOs based in Nagaland, reflecting Korea’s commitment to inclusive development.

Jeongseon Lee, said, “Korea sees strong potential to collaborate with Nagaland in areas such as renewable energy, digital skills development, and smart infrastructure. We hope to share Korea’s experience in smart logistics, clean energy systems, and content innovation—while working together to design practical, locally relevant solutions that reflect Nagaland’s unique needs and cultural strengths.”

The seminar concluded with a networking lunch, providing an opportunity for Korean and stakeholders from Nagaland to explore collaborations in business and community development. The visit marked a pivotal step in establishing long-term economic cooperation between South Korea and Nagaland.





-PTI