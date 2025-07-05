Konyak Union warns ULFA (I) to cease activities in Mon district, urges restraint

Dimapur, July 5: The Konyak Union has once again warned Assam militant outfit ULFA (I) to immediately halt its activities in Mon district bordering Myanmar.

The union, in a statement, said that despite a public appeal and strong cautionary note issued on April 27 regarding the outfit's involvement in abduction and extortion activities in Assam and use of Mon district as a safe haven or strategic hideout, the ULFA (I) operatives continue to remain active in the area.

The union said that this blatant disregard for its earlier appeal is unacceptable, adding that it would no longer remain a mute spectator.

The union further cautioned all factions and individuals engaged in antisocial or disruptive activities to desist from them immediately. It said that it would not be held accountable for any consequences that might arise from any decisive action taken against such perpetrators.

The union also urged the security forces to exercise outmost restraint and refrain from harassing innocent public and daily wage earners under the mere suspicion of being associated with underground activities without credible evidence.

It further appealed to the security forces and authorities concerned to avoid booking innocent citizens under harsh legal provisions without thorough and proper verification.

"It is deeply concerning that in pursuit of bail and legal redress, many individuals are compelled to sell off their ancestral lands, homes, cultivated fields, and other vital properties just to secure their release," the union said.