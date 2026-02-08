Kohima Police recovers missing Tripura tourist’s body from Nagaland’s Dzukou Valley

Dimapur, Feb 8: The body of a tourist hailing from Tripura, who had been missing while on a trip to the Dzukou Valley in Kohima district since January 4, has been recovered.

The Kohima Police on Saturday confirmed the recovery of the body of Pranab Das (22) of Malaynagar, Nepali Tilla, Srinagar, in Tripura West district.

The Kohima Police PRO, in a release, stated that information was received at around 4.20 pm on Friday that a body had been spotted on the riverbank below the Dzukou Valley helipad.

A team of Kohima Police, district administration, Southern Angami Youth Organisation (SAYO), and volunteers from neighbouring villages reached the location in the early hours on Saturday and recovered the body.

Police said that personal items, including a Dzukou Valley entry slip in the name of Das, two mobile handsets with mouthpieces, a brown wallet containing cash and identification documents, were found on the body.

The body was shifted with the assistance of SAYO volunteers and later brought to the South Police Station.

The family members of the deceased were informed accordingly, who requested that no post-mortem examination be conducted till their arrival in Kohima.

The body has been kept at the police station morgue awaiting the arrival of the relatives for conduct of further legal formalities.

Based on the preliminary observations at the scene and available materials, there was no indication of any foul play.

During the investigation of the case registered at the South Police Station on January 6, it was established that Das had checked into a homestay at Lerie Colony in Kohima on January 2 and was last seen leaving the premises on January 4.

He had booked an entry ticket to the Dzukuo Valley on the same day from the Viswema entry point.

Police said statements of the caretaker of the homestay, taxi driver, family members, and other witnesses were recorded after registration of the case.

Technical analysis, including CDR, CAF, bank account verification, and examination of available CCTV footage from nearby establishments, was also carried out.

The Kohima Police, in close coordination with the SAYO, district administration, and Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority, conducted multiple search and rescue operations at Dzukou Valley.