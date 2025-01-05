Kohima bans 'shoot-at-sight' orders for stray dogs citing animal cruelty laws

Dimapur, Jan. 5: The Kohima district administration has banned the 'shoot-at-sight orders' issued to cull stray dogs by some organisations in the Nagaland capital.

Kohima Additional Deputy Commissioner Rhosietho Nguori issued a directive in this regard on Saturday, stating that it has come to notice that certain organisations and associations within the Kohima municipal wards and villages in Kohima district issued 'shoot- at-sight orders' for stray dogs.

Nguori stated that such actions are in violation of provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which prohibit the killing of animals, including stray dogs.

Acts of this nature are deemed illegal under the law, the order said, strictly prohibiting engagement in such activities by any individual, organisation, or association.

The order added that the presence of stray dogs should be reported to the office of the municipal or town council authorities in the urban areas, or to the respective village authorities/area administrative officers concerned in the rural areas.

The authorities concerned, with the help of chief veterinary office, will take care of such dogs as per the laid-down procedures.

The order further said that strict action would be taken against those found violating the Government's directive

