Killing of Assam Rifles jawans sparks protests in Manipur's Bishnupur

Imphal, Sept 20: Residents of Nambol in Manipur’s Bishnupur district staged protests on Saturday against the killing of two Assam Rifles personnel in an ambush the previous evening.

Clad in traditional mourning attire, locals gathered just a kilometre from the ambush site, holding placards and raising slogans condemning the attack for spreading fear and panic. Women protesters later took out a rally denouncing the firing in public areas.

Meanwhile, police and security forces launched search operations to trace the attackers and the vehicle used in the assault.

On Friday evening, armed militants opened fire on a convoy of the Assam Rifles at Nambol Sabal Leikai, killing two jawans and injuring five others. No group has claimed responsibility so far.

An uneasy calm prevailed in Bishnupur district and the state capital Imphal on Saturday, as investigations continued into the deadly strike.

One of the protesters, S Bungo, said, "What exactly did the armed men want to achieve through this barbaric and unprovoked attack? It would be extremely wrong on the part of the armed men to see the restraint shown by the uniformed personnel as weakness. They should realise that both security agencies and government officials have been tremendously considerate of the public emotions throughout the ethnic conflict. That should not be seen as a weakness."

Prominent Churachandpur-based organisation Kuki Zo Council also condemned the attack on the paramilitary forces.

The council emphasised that the attack occurred at a place in Imphal Valley where AFSPA was not in force.

The attack took place when Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal on Friday evening.

"... the column was ambushed by unidentified terrorists on the highway in the denotified area of Manipur. In the ensuing action, two personnel of Assam Rifles were martyred and five were injured,

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla condemned the attack on security forces.

"The governor expressed profound grief and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the martyred soldiers, acknowledging their unwavering courage and dedication in protecting the nation,” a Raj Bhavan statement said.









