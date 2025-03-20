Kibithoo & Bichom dam site selected for tourism boost under Swadesh Darshan scheme

Itanagar, March 20: Kibithoo and the Bichom dam site in Arunachal Pradesh, along with 40 other destinations of the country, have been selected under the Challenge-Based Destination Development (CBDD) initiative, a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan scheme, by the Union Ministry of Tourism.

The initiative is set to enhance tourism infrastructure, promote sustainability, and uplift local communities, official sources said.

Located in the eastern-most border in Anjaw district, Kibithoo, recognised under the Vibrant Village Programme, represents the State's frontier beauty and rich cultural heritage.

On the other hand, the Bichom dam site in West Kameng district, identified under Amrit Dharohar, highlights the pristine natural charm of Arunachal Pradesh while fostering ecotourism and biodiversity conservation.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein thanked Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for supporting the promotion of "incredible destinations" in the State.

With these developments, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to attract more visitors while preserving its unique eco-logical and cultural identity, the sources added.

Officials said that the Union Ministry of Tourism has identified 42 destinations in the country under four categories. The Ministry has also shared a template with State governments and Union Territory administrations to formulate detailed action plans for project proposals.