Khasi tourist taxi body suspends strike after Meghalaya govt assures talks on Tuesday

Shillong, Sept 19: The All-Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) has decided to call off its indefinite strike against the entry of vehicles from outside the State to Meghalaya’s tourist spots.

The decision was made after a meeting with the East Khasi Hills DC, who assured the association that the State Government would hold a meeting on Tuesday next to address the issues raised by the tourist taxis.

“The association has decided to suspend its indefinite strike until Tuesday, pending the outcome of the meeting,” AKMTTA spokesperson Balajied Jyrwa told reporters after the meeting held here on Thursday.

He said that the forthcoming meeting would be held between the officials of the Home (Police), Transport and Tourism departments and members of the association. “We will again take a call based on the outcome of the proposed meeting,” Jyrwa added.

The decision to invite the association for talks also came after Meghalaya’s vehicles were not allowed to enter Assam in protest against the AKMTTA’s indefinite strike and demand to ban entry of vehicles from outside to the various tourist spots in the State.

Jyrwa claimed that the association’s protest has been non-violent and has not affected law and order. “The protest has only involved distribution of pamphlets to sensitize people about the issues being faced by the tourist taxi operators,” he said.

The association spokesperson clarified that the incident in Assam, where Meghalaya vehicles were banned from entering Assam, was due to misinformation.

“AKMTTA has not banned the entry of Assam vehicles into Meghalaya but has only demanded that vehicles from outside the State should be restricted from operating in Meghalaya’s tourist spots,” he said.





NEWMAI News