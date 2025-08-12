Khandu warns against encroachment, launches Rs 80 cr housing redevelopment project

Itanagar, Aug 12: Expressing serious concern over rampant encroachment of government land and properties, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday issued a stern warning, stating that such acts-especially by those in public service -will not be tolerated and offenders must be prepared to face consequences.

"Government land belongs to the people, not the individuals. Encroachment, especially by those entrusted with public service, is unacceptable. If you choose to encroach, you must also be prepared to face the consequences," Khandu said.

The Chief Minister was speaking at his office at the State secretariat while virtually laying the foundation stone for Phase-II of the Housing Redevelopment Project in four sectors of the capital -P-Sector, C-Sector, B-Sector, and Niti Vihar. Urban Affairs Minister Balo Raja, adviser to the minister and local MLA Techi Kaso, and senior officials attended the ceremony.

Phase –II of the project involves construction of 116 modern flats, including 48 Type-II units, 66 Type-III units, and 2 Type-V units, re-placing 42 old and dilapidated Type-III quarters. The flats will be built in a G+3 format with ground floor parking, seismic-resilient structures, green spaces, improved waste management, and secure compounds. The Rs 80 crore project, to be implemented by the Urban Development Department, is targeted for completion by April 30, 2027.

Khandu said that the redevelopment of government housing colonies is a key step towards transforming the capital into a modern, well-planned city.

Khandu inaugurated the A-Sector multi-storey complex in May 2025 as the first step toward replacing unsafe, outdated structures.

"Housing is not only for our employees, but providing affordable housing for the masses is also our priority," he said, emphasizing that all flats must be earthquake-resistant, safe, and dignified.

The Chief Minister assured similar housing projects for other departments. He directed the department to expedite manpower creation, and upgrade the Housing Directorate.

Minister Balo Raja emphasized the need to protect government land during redevelopment, calling for adequate manpower to safeguard all 33 sectors in the Itanagar Capital Region, and the establishment of a full-fledged Directorate of Housing.

He stressed the importance of maintaining quality in construction and taking strict action against government employees who indulge in encroachment, in line with the newly-approved General Pool Quarter Allotment Guidelines. The minister also advocated for early settlement of the pending cases related to encroachments, through fast track courts.

Urban Affairs commissioner Vivek Pandey cited the success of the Phase-1 Pilot Project, noting that Phase-II will not only enhance living conditions, but also prevent illegal land occupation, and improve urban planning. He urged for legal and administrative support for fast disposal of the pending cases related to encroachments.

The Chief Minister commended the Urban Development Department team for the quality of work in Phase-I and expressed confidence that Phase-II will set new benchmarks. "Urban transformation requires planning, discipline, and execution. Together, we will make Itanagar a city we are proud to call home," Khandu said.

The event was also attended by commissioner to CM Sonam Chombey; secretary (Urban Affairs) Nyali Ete; director (Housing) Jumgam Basar; director (ULB) Hano Taka; and director (Town Planning) Likha Suraj; public leaders, and others.