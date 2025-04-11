Khandu urges CPSUs to explore small hydropower projects in Arunachal rivers

Itanagar, April 11: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has encouraged power developers operating in the State to explore smaller hydropower projects within their respective river basins to enhance the State's power generation capacity. Chairing the eighth meeting of the steering committee of the Department of Hydro Power Development in Tawang today, Khandu noted that the tributaries of the State's five major rivers hold the potential to generate between 100 and 300 MW of power. He suggested that Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) already engaged in large-scale projects, could simultaneously undertake smaller, viable projects.

While reviewing the status of 13 hydropower projects spread across Shi-Yomi, Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Subansiri and Kamle districts, and other parts of the State, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress being made. He commended the coordinated efforts of the government machinery and urged CPSUs to adhere strictly to their timelines.

"Delays in execution costs us Rs 9 crore per day in lost revenue and Local Area Development Fund. This underlines the urgency of timely implementation," he pointed out.

Khandu also highlighted the crucial role of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) in the State's power sector development. "Power Grid needs to work in tandem with the hydropower developers to ensure that power transmission begins from day one," he said.

Stressing the importance of the synergy between the State Government and CP-SUs, Khandu applauded the team work demonstrated so far and urged all stakeholders to continue working together.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Adviser HK Paliwal, deputy commissioners from the districts concerned, and representatives from the Government of India and CPSUs NHPC, SJVN, NEEPCO, and THDCIL.