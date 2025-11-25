Khandu slams China after Arunachal woman detained 18 hrs at Shanghai airport

Itanagar, Nov 25: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday denounced Chinese immigration authorities for what he termed “unacceptable and appalling” treatment of a woman from the state, who was detained for nearly 18 hours at Shanghai Pudong Airport after officials allegedly refused to recognise her Indian passport.

Khandu said he was “deeply shocked” by the ordeal faced by Pema Wangjom Thongdok, a UK-based Indian citizen, and asserted that the conduct of the Chinese officials amounted to “humiliation and racial mockery.”

"Subjecting her, despite a valid Indian passport, to such treatment is appalling," the Chief Minister said in a social media post.

Calling the incident a "violation of international norms and an affront to the dignity of Indian citizens", Khandu said he was confident that the Ministry of External Affairs would take up the matter urgently to ensure such episodes are not repeated.

The Chief Minister also asserted, "Arunachal Pradesh is and will always be an integral part of India. Any insinuation otherwise is baseless and offensive."

Thongdok, who hails from Rupa in West Kameng district and currently lives in the UK, was travelling from London to Japan on November 21 when her three-hour layover turned into a "prolonged and distressing confrontation".

In a detailed social post on Sunday, she wrote, "I was held at Shanghai airport for over 18 hours on 21st November 2025 by China immigration and China Eastern Airlines. They called my Indian passport invalid because my birthplace is Arunachal Pradesh, which they claimed is Chinese territory."

Thongdok has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior officials, describing the episode as a "direct insult to India's sovereignty and the people of Arunachal Pradesh".

Meanwhile, China has refuted allegations that Thongdok was harassed at Shanghai airport, saying the actions taken by the Chinese immigration officials were as per laws and regulations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that the woman was not subjected to any compulsory measures, detainment or harassment as alleged by her.

The airline also provided a place to rest, drink and food for the person concerned, Mao said.

"We learnt that China's border inspection authorities have gone through the whole process according to the laws and regulations and fully protected the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned," Mao said.

