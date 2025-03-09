Khandu rules out permanent residency for Chakma-Hajong refugees, seeks final resolution

Itanagar, March 9: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has reassured that the Central and State governments are committed to resolving the vexed Chakma-Hajong refugee issue on a permanent basis.

"The present State and Central governments are in a position to resolve the refugee issue for good," said Khandu while speaking at the inaugural function of the Inter-Tribe Festival 2025 organised by the All Arunachal Pradesh Students' Union (AAPSU) at the Indira Gandhi Park here on Saturday.

Paying tribute to former AAPSU leaders, Khandu reminded that the union was formed in 1972 with the primary objective of resolving the Chakma-Hajong refugee issue.

"AAPSU has been fighting against the permanent residency of Chakmas and Hajongs in Arunachal Pradesh for 53 years. But where do we stand today? Is the issue resolved?" he questioned.

Khandu categorically stated that granting permanent residency to refugees in the State is out of question, and that the State Government is actively pursuing the matter with the Union Home Ministry.

"We are hopeful of a permanent solution sooner than later," he added.

Reiterating that the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA) of 1978 is not in favour or against any particular religion, the Chief Minister urged the youths to take upon themselves to clear the air on APFRA.

Khandu assured that the rules for APFRA would be framed only after consultations with all religious communities in the State, as mandated by the High Court.

The Chief Minister urged the AAPSU to bring in reforms to cleanse its election process from corruption. He highlighted corruption as a major hurdle in governance and organisational functioning.

Khandu stressed that corruption is not limited to the Government and its employees but extends to various organisations, including student bodies. He noted that while the erstwhile Special Investigation Cell has been upgraded to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to strengthen the fight against corruption, reforms must also take place within student organisations.

"It is an open secret that huge amounts of money exchange hands during elections of student organisations. AAPSU must take the lead in eliminating this corrupt practice for the betterment of youth," Khandu asserted.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, MLA Ninong Ering, Itanagar DC Talo Potom, NESO chief adviser Dr Samujjal Bhattacharya, and others.