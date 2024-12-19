KHADC and JHADC elections scheduled for February 21, 2025

Shillong, Dec 19: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections will be held on February 21, 2025.

The date of notification to the elections will be issued on January 27. The last date for filing of nominations is February 3 and the scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on the same date. The date for withdrawal of nominations has been scheduled on February 4.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also in-charge of the District Council Affairs, said the department has proposed the dates and the Cabinet has approved it followed by the approval of Governor CH Vijayashankar. Tynsong added that the counting of votes would be held on February 24.

The date of publication of the draft electoral rolls is January 13 and the last date for filing of claims and objections is January 22. The final publication of the electoral rolls is January 27. The model code of conduct will be effective from January 27, the date of the notification. Meanwhile, the Voice of People's Party has announced its list of candidates for the polls. The ruling NPP has released its first list for the two councils, which includes 18 for the KHADC and 29 for the JHADC.