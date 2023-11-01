Karbi Youth Festival honoured with Cultures of Resistance 2023 Award

Guwahati, Nov 1: In a ground-breaking milestone, the renowned Karbi Youth Festival (KYF) has been granted the esteemed Cultures of Resistance 2023 award, marking a historic moment for the festival's legacy. This recognition places the KYF among the prestigious list of awardees from countries worldwide recognised for impacting positive change.

The Cultures of Resistance (COR) Award was launched in 2020 by activist, filmmaker, and founder/director of the Cultures of Resistance (COR) Network, Iara Lee, a Brazilian of Korean descent. The awards are conferred in recognition of proactive, creative citizens/organisations connected to positive change. Since its inception, the awards have helped artists and organisers in more than three dozen countries to expand their important work and to continue their efforts in building a more just and peaceful world through sustained resistance and nonviolent action while promoting change in their communities.

The COR Award 2023 conferred upon KYF consists of US $1,000, which shall be given to the indigenous Karbi change-makers impacting positive change in and around the communities.

The Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), recognised as the oldest ethnic festival, has garnered praise for its steadfast dedication to advocating cultural variety, human rights, and environmental sustainability. With a special focus on empowering indigenous youth and preserving cultural heritage, the festival has not just commemorated but also played an active role in enriching the diverse fabric of Karbi heritage and customs.

The organisers of KYF extended their gratitude to Iara Lee and the Cultures of Resistance Network for their invaluable support and acknowledgement. They further dedicated this achievement as a tribute to the founding fathers of the KYF, whose vision and relentless dedication have shaped an epic narrative of cultural pride and now, international acclaim.