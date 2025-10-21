Kangpokpi PS crowned Manipur’s best at 134th Police Raising Day

Imphal, Oct 21: Kangpokpi Police Station in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district has been named as the best police station in the State for the year 2025, and awarded with the prestigious DGP Manipur Trophy for Best Police Station Award during the 134th Manipur Police Raising Day celebrations on Sunday.

The award highlights the station’s operational efficiency, commitment to public service, and exemplary performance.

The City police station in Imphal West district and Bishnupur police station in Bishnupur district were named as second best and third best police station in the State respectively.

Similarly, inspector Gunachandra Chanam of Imphal West district police has been honoured with the DGP Award for Best Police Officer 2025 during the State police raising day celebrations on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2nd Battalion Manipur Rifles located in Imphal West district was awarded with the DGP Trophy for Best Battalion 2025 while the second and the third position were secured by the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion-1st Indian Reserve Battalion and 8th Manipur Rifles Battalion-2nd Indian Reserve Battalion.

It may be mentioned here that the 134th Raising Day Parade of Manipur Police was held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal on Sunday in presence of the State Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who inspected the parade contingents of Manipur Police.

Notably, the Governor-in-Council had recently approved a proposal of the police headquarters regarding the revision of the annual uniform allowance for Manipur Police Service officers and junior commissioned officers (inspectors, subedars, sub-inspectors, and jemadars) to Rs 8,000 and Rs 6,000 respectively.

“The present uniform allowance which was implemented in 1989 for Manipur police officers had remained unchanged for the past 36 years,”says Manipur police in a post on X on Monday.

By Correspondent