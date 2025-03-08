Kangpokpi on boil as Kuki protesters oppose free movement, tear gas fired

Imphal, March 8: Tensions flared in Kangpokpi on Saturday after security forces resorted to tear gas shelling to disperse anti-free movement groups attempting to block the highway.

The confrontation erupted when a large group of Kuki protesters gathered to obstruct the movement of vehicles along the Imphal-Senapati highway, prompting central security forces to intervene.

As protesters refused to clear the road, security personnel resorted to firing tear gas to break the blockade and disperse the crowd. The situation remains tense, with heavy security deployment in the area.

The unrest follows a recent declaration by the Village Volunteers – Eastern Zone, a Kuki group that warned against any movement in Kuki-dominated areas without first addressing their demand for a Union Territory with a legislature.

The group maintained that until their demand for self-governance was fulfilled, no free movement would be permitted in their territories.

"Our demand for a Separate Administration is not just a political aspiration—it is a necessity for our survival, security, and dignity," the group had stated earlier.

The Kuki body also warned of severe consequences for any individual or organisation attempting reconciliation without resolving their demand.

Meanwhile, another flashpoint emerged on the same day when a peace rally organised by the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS) in support of the Centre’s free movement order was halted by security forces near Sekmai.

The rally, which aimed to push for unrestricted highway access, coincided with the Centre’s directive to resume free movement along two major routes — Imphal to Senapati and Imphal to Churachandpur.

A senior police official, while addressing the FOCS volunteers, clarified that free movement had to be facilitated through government-arranged vehicles under security protection. The official added that no prior permission was sought for the rally, leading to its suspension.

As of now, convoys belonging to the Manipur State Transport (MST) and Assam relief teams have been allowed to move under heavy security escort. However, participation from the general public in the movement remains minimal amid prevailing tensions.

The Centre’s decision to resume free movement came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on March 2 to review the security situation in the state, which is currently under President’s Rule.

The government had then announced that security forces would ensure the free passage of civilians along major highways, despite ongoing ethnic tensions.