Kanchanjunga Express to get modern LHB coaches from November 28

Guwahati, Nov 14: In a bid to elevate passenger comfort and optimize the overall travel experience, Indian Railways is set to introduce a state-of-the-art Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) rake, replacing the current conventional ICF coaches on the widely popular Kanchanjunga Express.

The Kanchanjunga Express operates across two key routes, Sealdah (Kolkata) to Sabroom (Tripura), and Sealdah to Silchar (southern Assam).

According to Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the upgraded rake is slated to be operational from November 28.

The Kanchanjunga Express serves as a crucial rail corridor linking the Northeastern region with eastern India, facilitating seamless passenger movement and fostering socio-economic connectivity between the states it serves.

Sharma noted that the replacement of conventional ICF coaches with advanced Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches represents a significant leap forward in the modernisation of railway services.

These cutting-edge coaches are equipped with enhanced safety features, including an anti-telescopic design that minimizes the risk of damage during collisions.

Passengers will enjoy a markedly more comfortable ride, thanks to improved suspension systems that provide a smoother and more stable journey, the official added.

Additionally, the LHB coaches are engineered to support higher operational speeds and feature more refined interiors, contributing to greater travel efficiency and an enriched passenger experience.

As per Sharma, the newly introduced LHB rakes will consist of five AC 3-Tier coaches, one AC 2-Tier coach, nine sleeper class coaches, and four general seating coaches, ensuring a well-rounded capacity to accommodate passengers from various travel classes. This initiative reflects Indian Railways’ ongoing commitment to providing world-class travel experiences.

The NFR CPRO further emphasized that through the ongoing modernisation of its rolling stock, Indian Railways continues to meet evolving passenger expectations, while simultaneously elevating the overall quality of travel.

The deployment of the new LHB rakes on the Kanchanjunga Express is not just an upgrade but a testament to Indian Railways' unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation in railway services.

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) operates in the Northeastern states, as well as in seven districts of West Bengal and five districts of northern Bihar.

IANS