Kaladan project advances as Mizoram MP flags development concerns

Aizawl, Dec 21: The ambitious Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMTTP), which will connect Mizoram with the Bay of Bengal, is scheduled for completion by July 2025, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh has said.

In reply to a query by Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena during the Winter Session of the Parliament, Singh revealed that an amount of Rs 356.87 crore had been spent on the project as of November this year. Of the 109 km road under construction, a stretch of 70 km has already been completed, with work progressing on the remaining portion.

The KMTTP is expected to boost trade by providing North East India with an alternative trade route via the Sittwe port of Myanmar, a move that can transform regional connectivity and economic integration.

In response to another query from Vanlalvena, Union Minister of State for Petroleum Suresh Gopi stated that oil exploration efforts in Mizoram are going on, with the ONGC and Vedanta operating across three designated blocks. On the topic of border trade, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada confirmed that no border haats have been established along the Indo- Myanmar or Indo-Bangladesh frontiers.

Vanlalvena also flagged grievances linked to the Bairabi-Sairang railway project during a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on Railways. He criticised the delay in compensating six families affected by the project, despite a directive from the Aizawl bench of the Gauhati High Court.

Further, he urged the committee to ensure timely completion of a railway station platform at Sihhmui and a strategic bridge between Sairang and Kurung, citing contractor accountability as a pressing issue.

However, questions raised by Vanlalvena on the Manipur crisis failed to elicit responses from the Union Home Minister, a move he condemned as unacceptable. "The Central Government simply refuses to address our queries regarding Manipur," Vanlalvena said, expressing frustration over what he termed as lack of transparency.

The MP had sought detailed information on civilian and security personnel casualties, deployment levels of Central forces, compensation for victims, and the recovery of looted arms since the crisis began in May 2023. Despite being scheduled for a response last Wednesday, none of his questions were answered.

"This silence is deeply frustrating and reflects poorly on the Government's accountability," he added.