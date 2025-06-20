Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra reopens after 6 years via Nathula in Sikkim

Gangtok, June 20: The sacred Kailash Manasarovar Yatra officially recommenced on Friday, with the first batch of pilgrims embarking on their journey through the Nathula Border Gate in Sikkim. This marks the reopening of the pilgrimage after a six-year hiatus, a development hailed by officials as a significant boost for both religious tourism and regional ties.

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off the inaugural batch of 33 pilgrims and two liaison officers from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The ceremony, organized by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, saw high-ranking state officials extend a warm welcome to the devotees.

Additional Chief Secretary for Tourism and Civil Aviation, C.S. Rao, assured pilgrims of the state government's comprehensive arrangements for their safety, comfort, and smooth passage. These measures, coordinated with various departments and paramilitary forces, underscore the collaborative effort to ensure a successful pilgrimage.

Governor Mathur emphasised the deep religious and cultural significance of Kailash Manasarovar for pilgrims nationwide. He attributed the yatra's resumption to the persistent efforts of the Government of India and expressed his privilege in flagging off the journey. He also lauded the people of Sikkim for their commitment to "Atithi Devo Bhava" (Guest is God), highlighting their ingrained cultural values of hospitality. Mathur urged pilgrims to prioritize their health for a safe journey.

Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Sikkim's Minister for Tourism & Civil Aviation and Commerce & Industries, expressed gratitude to the Indian government for selecting the Nathula route, noting its potential to invigorate tourism in the region. He reiterated the state government's meticulous planning for accommodation, logistics, and essential services to ensure the yatra's smooth conduct.

Pilgrims present at the ceremony conveyed their appreciation to both the Indian and Sikkim governments for the extensive support provided, including food, lodging, acclimatization, and medical facilities. They also extended thanks to the paramilitary forces for their unwavering assistance.

After completing all necessary formalities and security checks, the pilgrims proceeded towards the Indo-China border via Nathula Pass to begin their spiritual journey. The flag-off ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Sikkim Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Raj Kumari Thapa, several state ministers, MLAs, and senior government and paramilitary officials.