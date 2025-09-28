Justice Soumen Sen appointed Chief Justice of Meghalaya high court

Shillong, Sept 28: The President has approved the appointment of Soumen Sen as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court on the recommendation of the Supreme Court collegium. The notification of appointment has been published by the Department of Justice.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Justice Soumen Sen, Judge, Calcutta High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the Department of Justice notification stated.

Justice Sen started his career as an advocate with the Bar Council of West Bengal in 1991, practising for two decades in the Calcutta High Court. He was appointed as a judge of the Calcutta High Court on in April, 2011 and has been serving there since. He was also appointed as the acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court on September 15, 2025.

Justice Sen was born in 1965, Kolkata, West Bengal. He completed his schooling from St. Lawrence High School and passed the LLB examination from the University of Calcutta in 1990. The following year he enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of West Bengal in 1991.

For the next two decades he practiced as an advocate in the Calcutta High Court both on the original and appellate side and also before other courts and tribunals.

He appeared in a wide range of matters, including civil, constitutional, banking, and arbitration cases, representing authorities such as the RBI, SEBI, SIDBI and was also designated as Senior Advocate.

