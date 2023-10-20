85 years of service to the nation
North East

Justice Siddharth Mridul sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur

By The Assam Tribune
Justice Siddharth Mridul sworn in as Chief Justice of Manipur
Guwahati, Oct 20: Justice Siddharth Mridul took oath as the new Chief Justice of Manipur Hight Court in Imphal on Friday.

The ceremony took place in Imphal’s Raj Bhawan where Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey administered the oath.

Furthermore, chief minister of Manipur N Biren Singh also attended the event along with other dignitaries.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Chief Justice expressed his happiness about the appointment and also conveyed his eagerness to serve a fruitful term.

The Assam Tribune


