Justice M Sundar sworn in as tenth Chief Justice of Manipur High Court

Imphal, Sept 15: The tenth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur, Justice M Sundar, was sworn in on Monday.

The oath of office was administered by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at a ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Imphal, at 10 am.

Justice Sundar, formerly of the Madras High Court, was appointed Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court by the President of India on September 13, following the superannuation of incumbent Justice Kempaiah Somashekar.

Fifty-nine-year-old Justice Sundar was recommended for the post by the Supreme Court Collegium and succeeds Justice Kempaiah Somashekar, who was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court on May 22 this year and recently retired.

Born on July 19, 1966, in Chennai, Justice Sundar graduated in law from Madras Law College, where he was part of the first-year integrated law course.

He enrolled as an advocate in 1989 and later served at the Madras High Court before his elevation to Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Speaker Th Satyabrata of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Lok Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, former Chief Minister Radhabinod Koijam, state MLAs, former ministers, Judges of the Manipur High Court including Justice Ahanthem Bimol Singh and Justice Aribam Guneshwor Sharma, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, civil, police, and military officers, judicial officials, and representatives of Bar Associations.