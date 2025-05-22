Justice Kempaiah Somashekar takes charge as 9th Chief Justice of Manipur

Imphal, May 22: Justice Kempaiah Somashekar was sworn in as the 9th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court at a formal ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal, on Thursday.

The oath of office was administered by Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. Justice Somashekar succeeds Justice D. Krishnakumar, who retired on May 21, 2025.

Justice Somashekar’s appointment was recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 15 and was approved by the President of India on May 20, under Article 217(1) of the Constitution of India. He officially assumed charge today.

Born on September 15, 1963, Justice Kempaiah Somashekar hails from Karnataka. He began his legal practice in 1990 in the districts of Mysore and Chamarajanagar, handling both civil and criminal cases.

Known for his legal acumen and integrity, he was directly appointed as a District and Sessions Judge on June 17, 1998.

During his judicial career, he served in several key positions including Principal District and Sessions Judge in Uttara Kannada, Karwar District, and Hassan.

He has also held other significant roles within the Karnataka judiciary before being elevated to the Manipur High Court.

Justice Somashekar brings over three decades of legal experience to his new role and is expected to strengthen the delivery of justice and judicial administration in Manipur.