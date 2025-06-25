Just 14 of 82 police stations, outposts have functional CCTVs in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 25: CCTV cameras installed in most police stations of Meghalaya are non-functional, leaving chinks in the security armour. According to official sources, there are 82 police stations and outposts in the State. “Only 14 of them have CCTV cameras which work,” an official said.

The Supreme Court has directed all States to install CCTV cameras with audio and night vision features in police stations. These must be installed at entry and exit points, lockups, corridors, reception, inspector’s room, areas outside washrooms, etc. The Apex Court had directed the States to file compliance affidavits after completion of the installation process.

“At least seven CCTV cameras were installed in each police station after the Supreme Court ruling, but most of them are not working now,” the official said.

Experts have pointed out that CCTVs have stopped functioning due to lightning strikes. However, the official maintained that other electric and electronic equipment like wireless sets are working. Only CCTVs are non-functional after these lightning hits, he stated.

Raising a question mark over the quality of the installed CCTVs, the official said that these cameras should be able to withstand lightning strikes like other electronic equipment.

Meanwhile, the State police have told the Government that all major commercial establishments in the State must have CCTV cameras. They also stressed the importance of erecting streetlights, which are absent in several key locations.

Barring a few in the Meghalaya capital, most business establishments are operating without CCTVs in the State.

