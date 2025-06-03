JP Nadda dials Tripura BJP chief as floods displace over 10,000, assures support

Agartala, June 3: Union Health Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, on Monday night, reached out to Tripura BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee to take stock of the prevailing flood situation in the state.

During the telephonic conversation, Nadda assured full cooperation and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected by the floods.

“I have briefed him in detail about the present condition. The Union Minister has assured full cooperation and also urged party workers to work extensively for the help of distressed people,” said Bhattacharjee.

The state continues to reel under intense monsoon activity for the third consecutive day. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for Khowai, West Tripura, and South Tripura districts until 8:30 am Tuesday, while a Yellow Alert remains in effect for the remaining five districts.

The state government has set up 66 relief camps across Tripura, providing shelter, food, and medical assistance. As of Monday evening, 2,926 families—comprising 10,813 individuals—had taken refuge in these camps.

West Tripura district accounts for the highest concentration, with 50 camps currently housing 2,352 displaced families.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from West Tripura and former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has arrived in the flood-hit state to oversee relief operations. He also distributed aid among displaced families.

“No relief camp offers a homely atmosphere. But, so far, the public’s feedback has been quite satisfying in terms of hygiene and cleanliness in the camps. Since we can't fight with nature, we must stay united in this hour of crisis,” Deb said.

According to a revenue department bulletin, the ongoing deluge—driven by active monsoon conditions and heavy moisture incursion—has displaced thousands and caused extensive damage across multiple districts.

Preliminary reports indicate damage to 219 homes, including one fully damaged structure, 104 severely damaged, and 124 partially damaged houses. The worst-hit districts in terms of housing destruction include Gomati, Khowai, Sepahijala, South Tripura, and North Tripura.

In Gomati, fallen trees had blocked several key roads, but quick response teams from the Forest Department have cleared the obstructions and restored connectivity.

In some relief, the Howrah River in Agartala has receded below the critical danger level over the past 24 hours, easing flood concerns in the state capital.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to stay alert, avoid waterlogged zones, and follow advisories issued by local administrations. Helplines have been activated in each district to facilitate emergency assistance.