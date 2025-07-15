Joint ops sweep five Manipur valley districts, 86 guns, 4 IEDs recovered

Imphal, July 15: Joint security forces in Manipur carried out a series of intelligence-based operations across five valley districts early Monday, recovering a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives.

The coordinated operations involved Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army/Assam Rifles. They were conducted simultaneously in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur districts, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of concealed warlike stores.

A senior police officer described the seizure as one of the largest in recent months, calling it a “clear signal” of the government’s resolve to clamp down on the illegal proliferation of arms in the state.

“These sustained intelligence-led operations represent a major step forward in our mission to restore peace, uphold public order, and protect the lives and property of citizens,” said an statement from the Director General of Police’s office.

According to details shared by the police, the recoveries include:

86 weapons: including 5 AK series rifles, 16 SLRs, 19 pistols, 6 bolt action guns, and even a two-inch mortar.

974 rounds of assorted ammunition, including 7.62 mm, 5.56 mm, .303, and 9 mm cartridges.

Explosives: 9 grenades, 6 HE mortar shells, 4 IEDs, and tube launchers.

Other items: 41 magazines and 6 wireless handsets.

Security officials said that these operations will continue in the coming weeks as part of sustained efforts to disarm armed groups and restore normalcy in the state.

Meanwhile, tension flared in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Monday night after security forces attempted to arrest a suspected militant allegedly affiliated with the United Kuki National Army (UKNA).

According to local sources, a joint security team raided Molhoi village in an operation to apprehend the individual. However, scores of residents — including a large group of women — blocked roads, set tyres ablaze, and confronted the forces.

The protesters surrounded the security personnel, wielding sticks and shouting slogans, demanding the release of the suspect.

The standoff lasted for over six hours, with the forces ultimately withdrawing around 1 am without making the arrest.

Additional security has since been deployed in the area to prevent any escalation. As of Tuesday morning, the situation remains tense.

The district administration has not issued an official statement regarding the incident or the current status of the suspect.

Officials said police and security agencies are intensifying intelligence operations to trace hidden arms caches and militant hideouts — even as they face mounting public resistance in sensitive areas.