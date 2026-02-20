Joint forces bust NSCN-IM terror bid in Arunachal’s Longding, probe underway

Itanagar, Feb 20: An FIR has been registered and investigation under way after security forces in Arunachal Pradesh foiled a major terror incident by arresting an NSCN-IM militant and recovering a cache of arms and ammunition during a joint operation in the border district of Longding.

The arrested militant has been identified as self-styled 'captain' Ponglem Wangpan (35), a cadre of the Isak-Muivah faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim.

During the search, the security forces recovered one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle along with a magazine, one 9 mm pistol with a magazine, 18 rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition and two rounds of 9 mm pistol ammunition.

According to the official, the operation was conducted at Tissing, near Zedua village, under Longding police station limits.

The arrested militant was leading a four-member group that had reportedly entered the bordering Longding district with the intention to kidnap or kill an undisclosed target.

However, swift and coordinated action by the joint security forces averted the planned terror incident, the official said.

Acting on specific inputs, security forces conducted the operation and successfully thwarted a major terror plot by arresting an NSCN-IM (National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) extremist.

A police official in Itanagar on Friday said that the operation was carried out by a joint team of the Assam Rifles, Special Task Force and Longding police.

Security forces have also intensified combing and search operations in other suspected locations across the district to trace remaining militants.

Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Arunachal Pradesh Police in Namsai district seized 133 grams of suspected heroin worth around Rs seven lakh and arrested a woman, following due legal procedure.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The seizure reflects the Arunachal Pradesh Police’s strong commitment to combating drug trafficking and ensuring a drug-free society, another police official said.

IANS