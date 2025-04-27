Jobs are gateways to nation-building, says MoS Margherita at Shillong Rozgar Mela

Shillong, April 27: The spirit of nation-building was at the forefront as Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, handed over appointment letters to newly appointed youth during the Rozgar Mela 2025 held at the State Convention Centre, Shillong, on Saturday.

The event, organised as part of the nationwide Rozgar Mela initiative, witnessed the distribution of over 51,000 appointment letters across 47 locations in India.

In Shillong, candidates selected for roles in various government departments and organisations, including the Income Tax Department, Department of Posts, Geological Survey of India (GSI), and Indian Railways, received their letters of appointment.

Addressing the gathering, MoS Margherita described the Rozgar Mela as more than a recruitment event, calling it a "gateway to nation-building".

“These are not just jobs; they are gateways to building the nation. In the last one and a half years, we have conducted recruitment drives with complete fairness, reflecting the motto of our government,” he said.

Emphasising the responsibility attached to public service, he added, “It is more than just a letter. Your journey ahead is not merely about building a career but contributing to India’s growth story. Every citizen you serve shapes India’s tomorrow. Let us move forward together towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, driven by the spirit of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.”

Adding a national perspective to the event, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi addressed the gathering virtually through video conferencing.

Highlighting the significance of initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India in opening up new avenues for the country’s youth, he said, "Today, India’s youth are demonstrating to the world the immense potential we possess, through dedication and innovation."

The Rozgar Mela initiative is a critical component of the government’s nationwide effort to strengthen public sector services and enhance career opportunities for India's youth.

New appointees will join various Ministries and Departments, including the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Home Affairs, Department of Posts, Ministry of Labour and Employment, among others.