Jiribam killings: Autopsy reports reveal brutal details of six family members' deaths

Imphal, Nov 25: A day after the last rites of six family members abducted and killed by militants were performed, chilling details of their brutal deaths have surfaced from autopsy reports.

Among the victims was three-year-old Laishram Chingkhei Nganba Singh, whose autopsy revealed a bullet wound in the skull, stab wounds, chest fractures, and multiple lacerations, including injuries to his forearm.

His mother, L. Heitonbi Devi (25), bore three bullet wounds in her chest and one in her back. His grandmother, Y. Rani Devi (60), was found with five bullet wounds – one to the skull, two to the chest, one to the abdomen, and another to the arm. Both women’s bodies exhibited deep lacerations in multiple areas.

The autopsy reports for three other family members – eight-month-old Langamba Singh, the boy's aunt T. Thoibi Devi (31), and her eight-year-old daughter T. Thajamanbi Devi – remain with Jiribam police. The family’s father, Laishram Herojit, has formally requested the release of these reports, asserting his right under the law.

The victims’ bodies were discovered in water bodies across Cachar district, Assam. The final body, a woman over 60 years old, was retrieved from the Barak River in Singerbond, Lakhipur, on November 18.

In a bid to ensure justice, the Manipur government has transferred the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Special Court NIA in Manipur has directed police stations in Jiribam and Borobekra to submit all case-related materials to the agency.

As the investigation progresses, Herojit and the bereaved family await answers in the aftermath of the tragedy that has sent shockwaves through the region.