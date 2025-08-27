Jihadi elements may exploit Assam eviction drives, warn security agencies

Guwahati, Aug 27: The situation in Bangladesh has become a major cause of concern for Assam and other states of the region, and there is apprehension that jihadi elements may try to take advantage of the recent eviction drives in Assam to indoctrinate youth of a particular community.

Police sources told The Assam Tribune that Jamaat-e-Islami has become very strong in Bangladesh, which is not good news for Assam. The efforts of Pakistan to become close to Bangladesh are another warning signal. The Foreign Minister of Pakistan visited Bangladesh after a gap of 13 years, while, chief of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) visited Bangladesh after a long time.

Sources pointed out that Bangladesh is now ruled by a caretaker Government and ideally it should not take any long-term decisions. Under the circumstances, the visits of Pakistani leaders raised questions about their intent. Another looming threat is that the care-taker Government has allowed China to develop a World War II air strip into a full-fledged airport.

The airstrip at Rongpur is only 25 km from the border between India and Bangladesh. This will pose a new challenge to the Chicken Neck Corridor connecting the North East region with the rest of the country. Assam Police and security agencies arrested around 60 cadres of the Ansar Bangla Team (ABT), and the previous regime in Bangladesh had also launched a crackdown against the terrorist groups.

But the present caretaker regime is soft towards the terrorists. One hardcore leader of the ABT, Jeshimuddin Rahmani, who was arrested by the previous regime, has been released, while another hardcore terrorist, Abdullah Talah, managed to escape from jail. They will definitely try to regroup to strengthen the outfit, and police and security forces have to remain alert.

Sources pointed out that the jihadi groups would never remain silent after the evictions in Assam, and they would definitely try to brainwash local youths. Police and security forces are keeping a close vigil on the situation, and a close watch is also being maintained on the social media platforms.

"But in most cases, jihadi elements try to indoctrinate youths secretly, and it is difficult to catch them without hard intelligence" sources admitted.