JHADC polls: West Jaintia Hills, Karbi Anglong officials to discuss border security on Feb 14

Guwahati, Feb 11: In response to mounting tensions in the disputed border areas between Assam and Meghalaya, the district administrations of West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong are scheduled to hold a video conference on February 14.

The conference aims to address peace and security in Block I ahead of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) elections on February 21, ensuring voter turnout remains unaffected, particularly in the disputed areas.

This move follows concerns raised by the Hynñiewtrep Border Dispute Redressal Forum, which has called for heightened security in the lead-up to the elections.

The forum has also requested a meeting with West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh to address various issues, particularly the ongoing border dispute.

One of the main points of contention is the territorial status of Labang Nongphyllut. Residents in the area have reasserted their preference to be under Meghalaya’s jurisdiction, with local leader Sungoh alleging that villagers have rejected Assam’s developmental projects and refused to participate in elections held in Assam.

Further complicating the situation, the Jaintia Students Movement (JSM) has raised concerns over reports that a Karbi group has opposed election campaigning in the Barato-Mukroh constituency.

The JSM has called for both Karbi and Jaintia communities to collaborate to maintain peace and security during this volatile time.

The tensions deepened following the Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) decision to ban election campaigns for Meghalaya candidates in the West Karbi Anglong District of Assam.

This decision was prompted by NPP candidate Aiborlang Shadap’s campaign in Mowjem Block-I on February 6. The KSA voiced concerns about political activities from Meghalaya in what they consider Assam’s territory, with local media questioning the legality of such campaigns.

On February 8, the KSA unified its four groups to prevent vehicles from Meghalaya from traveling to Pnar villages in West Karbi Anglong for election campaigning.

Congress candidate Banikas Laban, who hails from Mowlber village in Block-I of West Jaintia Hills, has found herself at the center of a dispute.

The KSA claims that Mowlber lies within Assam’s jurisdiction, and has strongly opposed Laban’s candidacy, questioning how a resident of Assam can run for elections in Meghalaya.

On February 7, Laban was blocked by Karbi villagers in Umkhyrmi village while on her way to Saba village near Mukroh for campaigning.

The situation is further complicated by the recent delimitation of JHADC constituencies, which has reassigned villages like Mowlber, Psiar, and Khatkasla to the Barato Mukroh constituency. As a result, candidates now must travel through Karbi villages for campaigning, adding to the tension.

This ongoing border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya has seen its share of violence, with the Mukroh region being particularly affected. In November 2022, a tragic incident near Mukroh village left six people dead, including five from Meghalaya and one Assam Forest Guard, amid escalating border tensions.