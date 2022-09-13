JD(U) withdraws support from BJP govt in Manipur

Imphal, Sept 13: After Janata Dal-United (JD-U) parted ways with National Democratic Alliance at the centre, the JD(U) Manipur state unit has formally withdrawn support from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)led coalition government in the Northeastern state.

Informing this, JD(U) Manipur unit president Ksh Biren Singh speaking to reporters in Imphal on Monday said that they have submitted an official letter to the state Governor La Ganesan in this regard.

Ksh Biren, former MLA who lost his coveted Lamlai Assembly constituency in Imphal East district in the last assembly elections said that JD(U) state unit vice-presidents Oinam Nabakishore and Dr Kh Loken Singh along with former MLA Dr Nimaichand Luwang who joined the party in the recent past accompanied him while submitting the party letter to state Governor at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Monday's move was taken up after the state JD(U) leaders attended the national executive and national council meeting of the party in Patna on September 3 and September 4,2022.

In the last Manipur assembly elections,the JD-U emerged as third largest party after BJP which won 32 seats and National People's Party which won 7 seats.The party decided to give support to the BJP to honour the mandate reposed on the party and fulfil the hopes and aspiration of the people of Manipur in March this year.

It may be mentioned that JD-U which had first won a seat won in the 2000 elections,had improved its prospects by winning the highest ever tally of 6 seats in the last assembly elections. The opposition Congress and BJP's ally in the previous government Naga People's Front secured 5 seats each, Kuki People's Alliance bagged 2 seats and three Independents also won.The BJP led coalition government in Manipur is backed by 55 MLAs including JD-U.

However five out of six JD (U) MLAs namely Kh Joykishan (Thangmeiband), Ngursanglur Sanate (Tipaimukh), Md Ashabuddin (Jiribam), LM Khaute (Churachandpur) and Th Arunkumar (Wangkhei) have merged with BJP on September 3,2022. As a result, Md Abdul Nasir who represents Lilong seat in the house of 60 members,became the lone JD(U) MLA.