JD(U) pulls out of BJP-led Manipur govt, blames mishandling of ethnic violence

Imphal, Jan 22: The Janata Dal United, JD(U), officially withdrew its support from the BJP-led government in Manipur on Wednesday. The party’s lone MLA in the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Md Abdul Nasir, has been directed to join the opposition.

The JD(U) cited dissatisfaction with the BJP-led government’s handling of the ongoing ethnic violence in the state as a major factor behind its decision.

Party officials disclosed that the Governor, the Chief Minister, and the Speaker of the Manipur Assembly had all been formally informed of the move.

The announcement was made through a letter addressed to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla by the JD(U)’s Manipur unit chief, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh.

The letter also highlighted the party’s earlier electoral success in Manipur, where it had won six seats in the 2022 Assembly elections. However, five of its MLAs defected to the BJP, bolstering the ruling party’s numbers.

Despite JD(U)’s withdrawal, the BJP’s majority in the 60-member Manipur Assembly remains secure, with 37 seats and support from other allies ensuring the government’s stability.

The JD(U)’s decision follows a similar move by the National People’s Party (NPP) in November 2024.

The NPP, led by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, withdrew its support, citing dissatisfaction with Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s failure to address the ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The NPP’s withdrawal came with sharp criticism of the state government’s inability to restore peace, with Sangma calling the situation a “complete collapse of governance” in a letter to BJP President JP Nadda.

This latest development adds to the challenges facing the BJP in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been a persistent issue.

The JD(U)’s decision also raises questions about its broader political strategy. Party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, known for his fluid political alignments, rejoined the NDA last year after briefly aligning with the Opposition INDIA bloc.

Notably, the JD(U) played a crucial role in supporting the BJP’s majority during the 2024 general elections.