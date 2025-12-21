Japan’s Kagawa Assembly delegation visits Imphal to discuss skill cooperation

Imphal, Dec 21: A delegation from Japan’s Kagawa Prefectural Assembly arrived in Imphal with an aim to strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of human resource development and sectoral collaboration. Kagawa Prefectural Assembly is a legislative body for Kagawa Prefecture, Japan.

The delegation held a meeting with Chief Secretary Dr Puneet Kumar Goel along with Secretary Skills, Labour, Employment and Entrepreneurship.

The meeting provided a platform for a detailed discussions on potential areas of mutual interest and collaboration between Manipur and Kagawa Prefecture.

During the meeting, the head of the delegation and representatives of the government of Manipur exchanged views on strengthening institutional linkages and fostering people-to-people cooperation.

The delegation made a presentation on Kagawa Prefecture, highlighting its socio-economic profile, industrial strengths, and its growing engagement with foreign human resources.

The delegation outlined the current status of foreign human resource acceptance in Kagawa Prefecture and expressed keen interest in cooperation with Manipur in meeting workforce requirements in key sectors such as agriculture, forestry, construction, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and social welfare, with particular emphasis on nursing care.

Given the rising demand for skilled and semi-skilled workers in these sectors, the Japanese side conveyed its willingness to explore structured and mutually beneficial pathways for engagement.

Officials from the government of Manipur, including representatives from departments of Trade, Commerce and Industries, Health and Family Welfare, Agriculture, Forest, and allied sectors participated in the discussions and shared Manipur’s perspectives, capabilities, and potential in human resource development, especially in the nursing and healthcare sectors.

The visit marks an important step towards enhancing international cooperation and opening new avenues for employment, skill development, and institutional partnerships between Manipur and Kagawa Prefecture. Both sides expressed optimism that the discussions would pave the way for sustained engagement and concrete outcomes in the near future.