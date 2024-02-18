Jagdeep Dhankhar to make maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh on Statehood Day

Guwahati, Feb 18: The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, will make his maiden visit to Arunachal Pradesh on February 20 to attend the Statehood Day celebrations of the northeastern state.

According to official sources, the vice president will embark on a two-day visit to attend the 38th Statehood Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Park in Itanagar on February 20, besides other official programmes. He is further attending the state award ceremony at Raj Bhawan the following day.

Meanwhile, Section 144 of the CrPc has been imposed within a radius of 500 metres around Raj Bhavan from February 17, apprehending disturbances to public peace and tranquility.

According to the order, the assembly or gathering of more than four persons has been prohibited, however, it has exempted government officials, security forces and invitees from the said programme.

Section 144 will remain in force till February 21.