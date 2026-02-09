‘It’s time’: Ashalata Devi eyes AFC Asian Cup, 2027 World Cup berth

GUWAHATI, Feb 9: Representing the Indian women’s football team since 2011, Ashalata Devi has seen the game grow through setbacks and breakthroughs. From captaining India against Brazil at the Arena da Amazonia in Manaus to winning multiple titles with her clubs, the defender believes the national side now stands at a defining moment.

Indian women will have a chance to script history at the AFC Asian Cup to be held in Australia in March. A strong showing could open the door to the FIFA World Cup in 2027.

“It’s time. We need to work harder and stay focused on our goal at the AFC Asian Cup. We should try our best to reach the World Cup,” Ashalata told The Assam Tribune on the sidelines of a Fit India Mission event, a special edition of Sundays on Cycle, in Guwahati on Sunday.

The four quarterfinal winners at the AFC Asian Cup will qualify directly for the World Cup. The losing teams will play additional matches for two more direct berths and two inter-confederation playoff places.

“Indian women’s football has struggled a lot to reach this stage. If we don’t prove ourselves now and achieve something, we will not get the support. My motivation is that we must do something for the country and show that we can do it. Then support will follow from all sections,” she said. “This is the time to prove ourselves. We are on the right path.”

All three women’s national teams, U17, U19 and the senior side, have qualified for their respective AFC Asian Championships, making 2026 a potentially significant year for the women’s game in India.

“It’s a proud moment for Indian football. Our World Cup dream is still alive. If the senior team does well in the AFC Asian Cup, we can make it to the World Cup next year,” said Ashalata, the first Indian woman to complete 100 international appearances.

Speaking about the Ashalata Devi Football Festival, she said the initiative was born out of her own struggles as a young player. Long travel hours to training affected her studies early in her career, something she does not want the next generation to face.

“I want youngsters to continue both studies and sports. A player cannot play forever, and education is important for life and decision-making. That’s why I started this initiative in my hometown, so children can play football and focus on their studies at the same time,” she said, adding that mentoring young players was part of her responsibility as a senior international.

Ashalata said she was encouraged by the response to the festival, particularly the presence of parents. “That awareness was not there during my time. Now it has increased a lot,” she said. Training has begun in two batches at a ground near her hometown, with full sessions set to start from March after registrations.

The defender recently won the inaugural SAFF Women's Club Championship in December with East Bengal. She said the women’s club scene in India has improved and expressed hope that it would continue to grow.

On the Fit India campaign and Cycling on Sundays, Ashalata said such initiatives had helped raise awareness about fitness among the youth.

“Whether you are working or studying, health comes first. Giving importance to fitness is very important,” she said. “I think this initiative by the government is very good for our youths. I feel good to be part of this rally and to be among some of the best sportspersons.”